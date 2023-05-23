Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) Given “Maintains” Rating at 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated their maintains rating on shares of Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TPL. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Texas Pacific Land from $1,399.00 to $1,378.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of TPL stock opened at $1,365.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 1.87. Texas Pacific Land has a 52-week low of $1,325.33 and a 52-week high of $2,739.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,568.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,987.18.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $12.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $15.14 by ($2.20). The company had revenue of $152.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.71 million. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 65.28% and a return on equity of 58.62%. Analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land will post 51.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a $3.25 dividend. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.06%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Pacific Land

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,336,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 272.5% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 2,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,141,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.95% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

Featured Stories

