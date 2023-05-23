The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Holdings Lowered by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp trimmed its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at $400,000. Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 9,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 51,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,320,000 after acquiring an additional 6,240 shares in the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $52.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $92.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.71. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 34.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. StockNews.com raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Redburn Partners downgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Marianne Catherine Brown bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.47 per share, with a total value of $267,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,844.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, President Richard A. Wurster bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.39 per share, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 101,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,514,656.49. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marianne Catherine Brown bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.47 per share, with a total value of $267,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,984 shares in the company, valued at $533,844.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,960 in the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Further Reading

