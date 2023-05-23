The Graph (GRT) Market Capitalization Tops $1.09 Billion

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. One The Graph token can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000447 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, The Graph has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. The Graph has a total market capitalization of $1.09 billion and $16.31 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Graph Profile

The Graph’s launch date was March 1st, 2018. The Graph’s total supply is 10,660,236,563 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,988,502,867 tokens. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog. The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @graphprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph (GRT) is a decentralized protocol that indexes and queries data from blockchains, making it easier for developers to build reliable and scalable decentralized applications. Created by Yaniv Tal and Jannis Pohlmann in 2018, GRT is used by popular dApps like Uniswap, Synthetix, and Aave. GRT also serves as a governance token for The Graph ecosystem, allowing holders to participate in decision-making and earn rewards for staking.”

