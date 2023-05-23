The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group cut its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,857 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HIG. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 184.7% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HIG. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, February 3rd. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.15.

In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 34,624 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $2,711,751.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 197,221 shares in the company, valued at $15,446,348.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 3,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total value of $304,744.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,996,563.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 34,624 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $2,711,751.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,446,348.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,402 shares of company stock valued at $6,423,988. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $70.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.38. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $60.17 and a one year high of $79.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.85.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.68. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 8.33%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 29.26%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

