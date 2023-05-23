The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.25.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LOVE. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lovesac in a report on Friday, March 24th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Lovesac from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.
Insider Transactions at Lovesac
In related news, Director Sharon M. Leite purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.55 per share, with a total value of $142,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,514.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $201,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,236,128. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sharon M. Leite bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.55 per share, for a total transaction of $142,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,514.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Lovesac Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:LOVE opened at $22.56 on Tuesday. Lovesac has a one year low of $17.60 and a one year high of $39.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.23 and a 200-day moving average of $25.45. The company has a market capitalization of $342.91 million, a PE ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.39.
Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.01). Lovesac had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $238.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Lovesac’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lovesac will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Lovesac
The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.
