The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Sold by Game Creek Capital LP

Game Creek Capital LP trimmed its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 31,750 shares during the quarter. Mosaic accounts for 2.7% of Game Creek Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Game Creek Capital LP’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $4,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 19,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 26,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 6,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mosaic Stock Performance

NYSE MOS traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $35.96. 555,064 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,265,909. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.67. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $34.46 and a 12 month high of $64.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Mosaic Cuts Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 28.64%. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MOS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered Mosaic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Mosaic from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Mosaic from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Mosaic from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Mosaic from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.35.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

