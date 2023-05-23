The Sandbox Trading Up 1.9% Over Last Week (SAND)

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 23rd. The Sandbox has a market capitalization of $950.35 million and approximately $50.15 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Sandbox token can currently be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00001879 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, The Sandbox has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox Token Profile

The Sandbox was first traded on October 29th, 2019. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,853,581,926 tokens. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @thesandboxgame and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en. The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game.

The Sandbox Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SAND is a decentralized cryptocurrency token created on the Ethereum blockchain and used as the native currency of The Sandbox, a gaming platform where users create, own, rent, and monetize their virtual worlds and experiences. It is used to purchase land and other resources on the platform, as well as to reward players, developers, and content creators for their contributions to the platform. It was created by Pixowl and Animoca Brands, leveraging their respective expertise in game development and blockchain technology.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Sandbox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Sandbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

