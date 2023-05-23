The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Acquired by Baldwin Investment Management LLC

Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Southern by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 9,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $712,109.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,008.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 9,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $712,109.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,008.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $3,758,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,705,014.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,917 shares of company stock valued at $6,889,527 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SO. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.07.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $70.95 on Tuesday. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The company has a market capitalization of $77.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.91.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 90.32%.

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

