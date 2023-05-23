Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL Acquires 130,612 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL increased its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,332,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130,612 shares during the period. CarMax comprises approximately 3.5% of Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL owned about 0.84% of CarMax worth $81,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of CarMax by 100.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the third quarter worth $39,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of CarMax by 111.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter.

CarMax Price Performance

Shares of KMX stock traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.57. The company had a trading volume of 280,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,232,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.38 and a 200-day moving average of $67.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.43. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $106.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 1.63%. The business’s revenue was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on CarMax in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.40.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

Featured Stories

