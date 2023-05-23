Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL Has $11.25 Million Position in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL reduced its position in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Lakeland Financial accounts for 0.5% of Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL owned about 0.61% of Lakeland Financial worth $11,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 4,357 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 56.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lakeland Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Lakeland Financial from $74.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lakeland Financial Stock Performance

In other news, Director Emily E. Pichon bought 1,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.80 per share, for a total transaction of $48,995.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,176.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Lakeland Financial news, Director M Scott Welch bought 16,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.14 per share, with a total value of $1,072,100.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 168,756 shares in the company, valued at $10,824,009.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Emily E. Pichon bought 1,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.80 per share, with a total value of $48,995.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,176.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 32,756 shares of company stock worth $1,956,985. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial stock traded up $2.37 on Tuesday, reaching $52.71. 76,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,947. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Lakeland Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $43.05 and a twelve month high of $83.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.46.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.14). Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 33.46%. The business had revenue of $89.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Lakeland Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is presently 45.32%.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

Further Reading

