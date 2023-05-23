Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Major Shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L Sells 500,000 Shares

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $10,465,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Toast Stock Up 2.4 %
TOST stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.30. The company had a trading volume of 4,625,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,347,985. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.77 and a beta of 1.75. Toast, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $26.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.00.
Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Toast had a negative net margin of 11.01% and a negative return on equity of 29.74%. The company had revenue of $819.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Toast, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Toast by 214.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 19,557 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Toast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,453,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Toast by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 55,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Toast by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Toast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. 50.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.
