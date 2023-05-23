TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Price Target Cut to $32.50 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $33.00 to $32.50 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TPG. Citigroup started coverage on shares of TPG in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of TPG from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of TPG from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of TPG from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of TPG from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.32.
TPG Price Performance
NASDAQ TPG opened at $26.60 on Friday. TPG has a 52-week low of $23.09 and a 52-week high of $44.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of -83.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.45.
TPG Cuts Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TPG
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in TPG by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,212,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,126,000 after buying an additional 1,921,896 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of TPG in the 1st quarter valued at $114,248,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of TPG during the 1st quarter worth about $114,229,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in TPG in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,855,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in TPG by 0.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,642,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,565,000 after purchasing an additional 20,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.94% of the company’s stock.
About TPG
TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TPG (TPG)
- monday.com Surges on Price and Volume after Blowout Results
- Can Ryanair Stock Fly Above Resistance Levels, What Earnings Show
- All Aboard! The Sell-Side Has Railroads In Reversal
- Is There Value Left in Lyft Stock?
- Everything About ZIM Integrated Screams Undervaluation
Receive News & Ratings for TPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.