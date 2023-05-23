TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Price Target Cut to $32.50 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $33.00 to $32.50 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TPG. Citigroup started coverage on shares of TPG in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of TPG from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of TPG from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of TPG from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of TPG from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.32.

NASDAQ TPG opened at $26.60 on Friday. TPG has a 52-week low of $23.09 and a 52-week high of $44.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of -83.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. TPG’s payout ratio is -625.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in TPG by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,212,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,126,000 after buying an additional 1,921,896 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of TPG in the 1st quarter valued at $114,248,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of TPG during the 1st quarter worth about $114,229,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in TPG in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,855,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in TPG by 0.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,642,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,565,000 after purchasing an additional 20,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.94% of the company’s stock.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

