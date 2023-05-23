TraDAO (TOD) Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

TraDAO (TOD) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. In the last week, TraDAO has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TraDAO token can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00001577 BTC on major exchanges. TraDAO has a total market capitalization of $304.60 million and approximately $20.01 worth of TraDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001285 BTC.

Gala (GALA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

About TraDAO

TraDAO’s total supply is 115,081 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,124,930,668 tokens. The official website for TraDAO is trava.capital. TraDAO’s official Twitter account is @trava_capital and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TraDAO is blog.tradao.finance.

TraDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Trava Capital (TOD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Trava Capital has a current supply of 115,081 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Trava Capital is 0.270775 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://trava.capital/.”

