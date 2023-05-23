TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Shares Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,245,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 460,019 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 1.58% of TransAlta worth $37,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TAC. Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new position in TransAlta during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in TransAlta by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in TransAlta by 1,416.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,928 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in TransAlta by 153.2% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in TransAlta by 38.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 64.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TAC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of TransAlta from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.10.

TransAlta Trading Down 0.9 %

TransAlta stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.73. 46,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,896. TransAlta Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $11.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.96). TransAlta had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $629.08 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TransAlta Co. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

TransAlta Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. TransAlta’s payout ratio is currently 55.17%.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas and Energy Transition business segments are responsible for operating and maintaining the company’s electrical generation facilities in Canada, Australia, and the US.

