Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Major Shareholder Ralph Bartel Sells 6,019 Shares

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) major shareholder Ralph Bartel sold 6,019 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total transaction of $52,064.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,526,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,101,889.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ralph Bartel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 19th, Ralph Bartel sold 5,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $45,200.00.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Ralph Bartel sold 25,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total transaction of $201,250.00.

On Monday, May 8th, Ralph Bartel sold 39,056 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total transaction of $297,997.28.

On Thursday, May 4th, Ralph Bartel sold 15,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total transaction of $114,150.00.

On Monday, May 1st, Ralph Bartel sold 51,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total transaction of $409,940.00.

On Thursday, April 27th, Ralph Bartel sold 68,736 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total transaction of $461,218.56.

On Tuesday, April 18th, Ralph Bartel sold 22,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total transaction of $131,850.00.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Ralph Bartel sold 8,700 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total transaction of $56,811.00.

On Monday, April 3rd, Ralph Bartel sold 20,983 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total transaction of $131,563.41.

Travelzoo Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TZOO traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $8.87. The company had a trading volume of 97,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,686. Travelzoo has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $9.59. The stock has a market cap of $135.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travelzoo

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The information services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $18.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.45 million. Travelzoo had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 220.30%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Travelzoo will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TZOO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Travelzoo by 214.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 6,527 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Travelzoo during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Travelzoo during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Travelzoo by 56.7% during the third quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on TZOO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Travelzoo in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo Inc operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment, and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com), the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps, the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter, and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

