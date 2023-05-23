Tsai Capital Corp Acquires Shares of 31,351 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Tsai Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 31,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,335,000. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises 3.4% of Tsai Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 156.0% during the 4th quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 17,512 shares during the period. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 67,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after acquiring an additional 19,774 shares during the period. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd now owns 15,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 20,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of TSM stock traded down $0.67 on Tuesday, reaching $91.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,298,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,804,546. The stock has a market cap of $472.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.25. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $98.99.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.489 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 21.95%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TSM shares. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

