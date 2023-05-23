Tsai Capital Corp Lowers Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Tsai Capital Corp lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,083 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 6.7% of Tsai Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Tsai Capital Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its position in Alphabet by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F raised its position in Alphabet by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.80.
Alphabet stock traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.52. 8,029,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,802,453. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $127.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.
