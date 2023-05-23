Tsai Capital Corp Sells 322 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Tsai Capital Corp reduced its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Airbnb comprises 2.7% of Tsai Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Tsai Capital Corp’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Airbnb by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,260,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062,575 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,279,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,460 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Airbnb by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,663,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,900 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $95,912,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at $173,967,000. 39.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,631,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,427,016. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.91 and a 1-year high of $144.63.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.06, for a total value of $155,075,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,250,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,507,654.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.06, for a total transaction of $155,075,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,250,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,507,654.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 16,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $2,162,646.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 134,950 shares in the company, valued at $17,301,939.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,079,403 shares of company stock valued at $371,794,192. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABNB. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $158.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $144.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.55.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

