Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) CEO William Ross Greenberg Sells 8,741 Shares

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 8,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $107,776.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,090,687.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Two Harbors Investment Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE TWO traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $12.43. The stock had a trading volume of 835,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,290. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $11.59 and a 52-week high of $21.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.75.

Two Harbors Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently -72.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Two Harbors Investment

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 10.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 355,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,222,000 after buying an additional 33,403 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 16.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 1,371.0% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 13,710 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 117.2% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 346,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 187,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 9.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,714,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,645,000 after purchasing an additional 329,744 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TWO shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $17.25 to $17.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.38.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which invests in, finances, and manages agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

