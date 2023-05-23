UIL Limited (LON:UTL) Announces Dividend of GBX 2

UIL Limited (LON:UTL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, May 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Monday, June 26th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

UIL Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of LON UTL opened at GBX 146.88 ($1.83) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 135.90 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 149.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £123.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.30 and a beta of 0.71. UIL has a 12-month low of GBX 122 ($1.52) and a 12-month high of GBX 230 ($2.86).

In other news, insider David Shillson purchased 7,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 129 ($1.60) per share, for a total transaction of £9,168.03 ($11,403.02). 74.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UIL Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors including water, sewerage, waste, electricity, gas, telecommunications, ports, airports, service, rail, roads, and any business with essential service or monopolistic characteristics.

