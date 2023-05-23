UMA (UMA) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $12.17 Million

UMA (UMA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. UMA has a total market cap of $149.12 million and $12.17 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, UMA has traded down 9.5% against the dollar. One UMA token can currently be bought for $2.09 or 0.00007733 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001296 BTC.

Gala (GALA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

UMA Profile

UMA’s genesis date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 113,621,275 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,336,120 tokens. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project. The official website for UMA is umaproject.org.

Buying and Selling UMA

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA (UMA) is an open-source blockchain protocol for creating and trading decentralized financial contracts (synthetic assets). Created by a team of experts, UMA allows users to customize financial products on the blockchain, empowering DeFi applications.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

