UNIUM (UNM) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $564.16 Million

UNIUM (UNM) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 23rd. During the last week, UNIUM has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar. One UNIUM token can currently be purchased for $39.45 or 0.00145047 BTC on popular exchanges. UNIUM has a total market cap of $564.16 million and $30,774.11 worth of UNIUM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About UNIUM

UNIUM launched on October 23rd, 2021. UNIUM’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,300,000 tokens. UNIUM’s official message board is medium.com/@unium.nft. The official website for UNIUM is unium.finance. UNIUM’s official Twitter account is @unium_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for UNIUM is https://reddit.com/r/unium_nft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

UNIUM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIUM (UNM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNIUM has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of UNIUM is 40.27845327 USD and is down -1.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $34,702.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unium.finance.”

