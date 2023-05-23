UP Global Sourcing (LON:UPGS) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

UP Global Sourcing (LON:UPGS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 200 ($2.49) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 55.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of UP Global Sourcing in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

UP Global Sourcing Stock Performance

LON UPGS traded down GBX 4.75 ($0.06) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 128.25 ($1.60). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,160. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 137.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 144.70. UP Global Sourcing has a 52 week low of GBX 90 ($1.12) and a 52 week high of GBX 174 ($2.16). The stock has a market cap of £114.54 million, a PE ratio of 916.07 and a beta of 1.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at UP Global Sourcing

UP Global Sourcing Company Profile

In other news, insider Chris Dent purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.62) per share, for a total transaction of £3,250 ($4,042.29). 52.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies branded homeware products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers a range of durable household products, including vacuum cleaners, food prep, storage solutions, and airers, as well as fans, heaters, and electric fires under the Beldray Brand; kitchenware products under the Salter brand; audio products under the Intempo brand; non-electrical kitchen and laundry products under the Russell Hobbs brand; and travel luggage and accessories under constellation and ZFrame brand.

