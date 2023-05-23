Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Shares Sold by Summit Creek Advisors LLC

Summit Creek Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 428,453 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,178 shares during the quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned about 1.35% of Upland Software worth $3,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Upland Software during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Upland Software by 99.4% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Upland Software by 307.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,906 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 7,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the third quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UPLD traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.34. 85,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,122. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.23. Upland Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $16.33.

Upland Software ( NASDAQ:UPLD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 10.22% and a negative net margin of 58.81%. The business had revenue of $77.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.59 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John T. Mcdonald bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.75 per share, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,755.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

UPLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Upland Software in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital lowered Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Upland Software from $9.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Upland Software from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

