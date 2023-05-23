Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 3,889,122 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 6,806,203 shares.The stock last traded at $29.20 and had previously closed at $27.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UPST shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Upstart from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Upstart in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Upstart from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Upstart from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $17.73.

Get Upstart alerts:

Upstart Trading Up 1.8 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.85.

Insider Activity at Upstart

Institutional Trading of Upstart

In related news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $48,448.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 280,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,249,343.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold 32,000 shares of company stock worth $487,744 over the last three months. 18.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPST. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Upstart during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Upstart by 85.7% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Upstart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Upstart by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Upstart by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.