USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Acquires 6,661 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) by 59.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,661 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Capasso Planning Partners LLC bought a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Integrity Advisory LLC bought a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000.

Get Avantis International Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Avantis International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.72. 47,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,914. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.27 and its 200-day moving average is $55.84. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $44.63 and a 12 month high of $58.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94.

Avantis International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.