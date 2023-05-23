USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Buys 6,523 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,523 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF comprises 1.2% of USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $2,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 890,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,651,000 after buying an additional 165,733 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 617,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,085,000 after acquiring an additional 125,966 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 357,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,984,000 after acquiring an additional 67,011 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 262,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,379,000 after acquiring an additional 47,052 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 262,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,051,000 after acquiring an additional 80,326 shares during the period.

ITA traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $113.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 446,359 shares. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $145.00 and a 52 week high of $206.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.55 and its 200-day moving average is $112.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

