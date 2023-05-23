USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HYD. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 404,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,472,000 after acquiring an additional 23,411 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,022,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 417,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth $388,000.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Performance

BATS HYD remained flat at $50.43 on Tuesday. 612,045 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.41.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Company Profile

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

