USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Has $2.13 Million Stock Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,636 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COWZ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 221,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,025,000 after purchasing an additional 9,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 23.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

COWZ traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.11. 1,427,520 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.17 and its 200 day moving average is $47.43. The firm has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.