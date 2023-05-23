USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 6,389 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $397,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 49,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,634,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 465,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,686,000 after buying an additional 18,557 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of QUAL stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $126.88. 840,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The firm has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.97.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

