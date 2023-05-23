USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XMHQ. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 18.9% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 170.4% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 6,937 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 5,264 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,245,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.26. 57,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,266. The company has a market capitalization of $557.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.70. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $61.49 and a 1 year high of $77.80.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

