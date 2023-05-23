USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Sells 33,698 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,698 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $4,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of FIXD traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.34. 171,619 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,536. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $41.85 and a 52-week high of $47.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.83.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

