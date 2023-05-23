USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 77,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,830,000. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF makes up 1.9% of USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $10,447,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1,097.1% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 58,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 54,044 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 260,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,835,000 after purchasing an additional 27,352 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,458,000 after purchasing an additional 80,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First International Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

Shares of JAAA traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.58. The stock had a trading volume of 387,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,255. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.48. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1-year low of $48.51 and a 1-year high of $50.15.

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

