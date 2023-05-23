USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,654 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in Medtronic by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,749 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 8,055 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its position in Medtronic by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 3,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 37,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.11.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.9 %

MDT traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $88.65. 1,784,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,060,236. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.76 and a 1-year high of $106.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.04. The stock has a market cap of $117.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

