VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Shares Sold by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP decreased its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 137,266 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP owned about 0.18% of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF worth $6,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GDXJ. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 32.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $37.98 on Tuesday. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $43.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.31.

About VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

