Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,702 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Americana Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 150.5% during the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 49,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 29,687 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $403,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 54,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

VEA stock opened at $46.04 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $46.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

