Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Position Raised by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 131.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,188 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,906.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,950,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,658,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827,299 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 843.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,898,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $178,758,000 after buying an additional 4,379,584 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 8,793,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,753,000 after buying an additional 3,850,015 shares during the last quarter. Yale University grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 49.6% in the first quarter. Yale University now owns 10,971,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,109,000 after buying an additional 3,637,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6,844.1% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,049,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,405,000 after buying an additional 2,020,050 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $39.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $70.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $44.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.16.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

