Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Forum Private Client Group LLC

Forum Private Client Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Forum Private Client Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Forum Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3,120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $259.53. The company had a trading volume of 463,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,068. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $247.65 and its 200-day moving average is $234.35. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.64 and a fifty-two week high of $267.61.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.