Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Position Reduced by Weik Capital Management

Weik Capital Management cut its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,504 shares during the quarter. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 4,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $317,000. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 105,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,951,000 after purchasing an additional 53,770 shares during the period. Members Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 1,561,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,180,000 after purchasing an additional 94,606 shares during the period. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 110,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,349,000 after purchasing an additional 12,047 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $78.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.33. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.37 and a 52 week high of $83.18.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

