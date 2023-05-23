Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Shares Bought by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Rating) by 163.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIGI. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VIGI opened at $76.25 on Tuesday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $59.94 and a 1-year high of $76.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.319 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

