Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Stock Holdings Increased by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truepoint Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 982,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,584,000 after buying an additional 34,080 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 973,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,997,000 after buying an additional 16,092 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 464,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,178,000 after buying an additional 27,583 shares in the last quarter. WA Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. WA Asset Management LLC now owns 405,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,221,000 after buying an additional 13,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 385,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,825,000 after buying an additional 28,796 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOT traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $192.92. The stock had a trading volume of 8,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,404. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $189.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.14. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $163.55 and a 52 week high of $209.16.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

