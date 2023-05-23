Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.15% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 15,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $118.35 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $111.75 and a 52 week high of $140.38. The stock has a market cap of $784.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

