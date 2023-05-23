Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stake Raised by Guardian Wealth Management Inc.

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 61.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 245.5% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.08. 547,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,668,985. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.03 and a one year high of $77.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.83.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.