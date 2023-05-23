Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,796 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VCSH. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 628.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $75.85 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $73.26 and a one year high of $77.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.71.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

