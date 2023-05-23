Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Stake Boosted by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 784,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,363 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for about 2.6% of CoreCap Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. CoreCap Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $36,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4,399.0% in the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,884,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,338,000 after purchasing an additional 19,442,048 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $200,340,000. GenTrust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,502,000. Satovsky Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 554.3% during the fourth quarter. Satovsky Asset Management LLC now owns 916,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,553,000 after buying an additional 776,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,419,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $47.60 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $46.53 and a 52 week high of $51.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.44.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%.

(Get Rating)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.