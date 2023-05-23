Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,146,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,780,000 after buying an additional 32,780 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 841,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,211,000 after acquiring an additional 29,665 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 694,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,473,000 after purchasing an additional 41,692 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 482,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,676,000 after purchasing an additional 9,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Klingenstein LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC now owns 342,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,686,000 after acquiring an additional 7,875 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $218.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $212.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.64. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $186.95 and a 52-week high of $237.97.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

