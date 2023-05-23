VCI Global Limited’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on May 23rd (NASDAQ:VCIG)

VCI Global’s (NASDAQ:VCIG – Get Rating) quiet period will end on Tuesday, May 23rd. VCI Global had issued 1,280,000 shares in its initial public offering on April 13th. The total size of the offering was $5,120,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

VCI Global Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ VCIG opened at $2.73 on Tuesday. VCI Global has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $24.20.

Get VCI Global alerts:

VCI Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

VCI Global Limited is a multi-disciplinary consulting group with key advisory practices in the areas of business and technology. The Company provides business and boardroom strategy services, investor relation services and technology consultancy services. VCI Global Limited is based in KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia.

Receive News & Ratings for VCI Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VCI Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.