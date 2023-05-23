Velas (VLX) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $32.84 Million

Velas (VLX) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 23rd. One Velas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0134 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Velas has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Velas has a market capitalization of $32.84 million and approximately $801,506.32 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

VLX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,453,720,607 coins and its circulating supply is 2,453,720,604 coins. The official website for Velas is velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

