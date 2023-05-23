Venus BUSD Price Tops $0.0221 on Top Exchanges (vBUSD)

Venus BUSD (vBUSD) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 23rd. In the last week, Venus BUSD has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Venus BUSD token can currently be purchased for about $0.0221 or 0.00000081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Venus BUSD has a total market cap of $59.54 million and approximately $16.90 million worth of Venus BUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001260 BTC.

Gala (GALA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 34.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Venus BUSD Token Profile

Venus BUSD’s total supply is 2,694,770,470 tokens. The official website for Venus BUSD is app.venus.io/dashboard. Venus BUSD’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Venus BUSD’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol.

Buying and Selling Venus BUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus BUSD (vBUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus BUSD has a current supply of 2,694,770,470. The last known price of Venus BUSD is 0.022098 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $5,893,798.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus BUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus BUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venus BUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

