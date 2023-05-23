Verge One Day Volume Reaches $1.83 Million (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 22nd. Verge has a market capitalization of $35.04 million and approximately $1.83 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Verge has traded up 11.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27,075.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.63 or 0.00338362 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00012990 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.16 or 0.00561895 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00067826 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.83 or 0.00431404 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003675 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001190 BTC.

About Verge

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,519,471,488 coins and its circulating supply is 16,519,471,475 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, developer resources and privacy tools [here](https://github.com/vergecurrency/)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

